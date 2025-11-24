Boost for Arsenal as Dortmund Star Puts Gunners Above Man United

Arsenal have been handed a massive boost in the race for Borussia Dortmund winger Karim Adeyemi. Despite committing nearly €300 million last summer, the Gunners are still looking at a number of players ahead of the next transfer window. This proactive approach has also been made in squad management and player development, as demonstrated by the club’s commitments to extending player contracts in recent months.

Arsenal’s Left Wing Debate Continues

The left wing continues to generate a lot of debate in spite of that summer overhaul. Doubts still persist over the pair of Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard as long term options on the left flank, hence the renewed speculation. Links to wingers such as Antoine Semenyo and Juventus star Kenan Yildiz have only added to the speculation, but the Gunners may be well placed to snap up a Bundesliga winger instead.

Man United club executives have already sounded out a move with super agent Jorge Mendes for Karim Adeyemi. However, the Red Devils have begun to turn their attention elsewhere. Dortmund have slapped a lofty £75 million price tag on the forward, a fee the English giants are not willing to pay.

Adeyemi Favouring Arsenal Move

To make matters worse for United, the player has chosen North London as his preferred destination if he is to leave the Germans. Karim Adeyemi has told Borussia Dortmund that he prefers a move to Arsenal according to Mirror. The German international was a target for Manchester United, but the player now prefers a move to their bitter rivals. The twenty three year old is under contract until 2027, but talks of a new deal have since stalled.

A move for Adeyemi will likely come in the summer. The Gunners are set to navigate a quiet January transfer window after their summer commitments. This could prove detrimental in the race for key targets, but it is an understandable position to take considering the depth of options Mikel Arteta has to choose from.

Worth pursuing Gooners?

Benjamin Kenneth

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…