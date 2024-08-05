Boost for Arsenal as fresh batch of Euro 2024 stars return to training

Arsenal has received a major boost ahead of the new season, with several Euro 2024 participants returning to pre-season training.

The Gunners had a significant number of players involved in the semi-finals and final of Euro 2024, and the club gave these stars extra time off to rest and enjoy their holidays.

The team travelled to the United States with the available players and played several games.

With about two more matches before the Premier League begins in two weeks, Arsenal will be stepping up their preparations in the coming days.

Arsenal Media reveals that Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, William Saliba, and Aaron Ramsdale are now back in training after their extended break.

The Gunners will now prepare, and we could see a stronger team being fielded during their next friendly matches.

More importantly, the Gunners hope everyone will be ready for competitive action by the first Premier League game of the season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It feels great to have all our players back in training ahead of the new season, and this will help us prepare well for the new campaign.

It will be another tough term, but we have the players and the momentum to start it brilliantly.

