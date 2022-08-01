Boost for Arsenal as fresh offer arrives for wantaway midfielder

Galatasaray have come in with am offer to sign Lucas Torreira from Arsenal this summer after his expected move to Fiorentina broke down.

The Uruguayan midfielder has spent the last two seasons out on loan in La Liga and Serie A, winning the Spanish division with Atletico Madrid before enjoying a spell with La Viola, where he picked up three of the last seven Player of the Month awards.

It was a surprise for the north London club when the Italia side refused to trigger his option to buy, and he has since been linked with a number of clubs, and while the rumours have been a little quiet of late, he has now become the subject of an offer from the Super Lig side.

Arsenal have received Galatasaray proposal for Lucas Torreira. It would be a permanent deal, waiting for the player to agree on personal terms. 🚨🇹🇷🇺🇾 #AFC Arsenal are prepared to accept and sell Torreira immediately. pic.twitter.com/QDK2oiUdvG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 1, 2022

Torreira is a top player, but for one reason or another he couldn’t settle into life at the Emirates, and his football quickly began to suffer because of it. Gala suffered a torrid time in the Turkish league last term, settling for a place in the bottom 10, and may need to convince Lucas that they are ready to push higher up the table again next season.

Patrick