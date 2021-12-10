Boost for Arsenal as highly regarded player has been told he can leave his current club

Arsenal has an interest in Joao Felix, according to The Daily Mail and he might make the move to the Emirates soon.
The Portuguese attacker who plays for Atletico Madrid has struggled to reach his potential at the Spanish club.
They won La Liga last season, but he didn’t exactly make a good goal-scoring contribution.
They are now struggling in the league and Champions League in this campaign.
AS claims he has been told he can leave the club if a suitable offer arrives.
This has placed Arsenal and his other suitors on alert about a possible summer transfer.
Just Arsenal Opinion
The Gunners need new attackers, and Felix was one of the finest young players in that position while he played for Benfica.
He has struggled for form at Atleti, but it could be because of the tactics of Diego Simeone.
Mikel Arteta employs a more positive approach to the game and that can help him return to form at the Emirates.
At 22, he is still very young and would offer a lot of value to the Gunners if he made the move to the Emirates now.
But he would not be cheap and that might force Arsenal to abandon his pursuit.
Like him alot, absolute talent at Benfica the move to Atleti looked wrong, the stifling cynical Simeone was never going to allow his potential to shine as brightly as at a club with a freedom of expression and commitment to attack and entertainment. If Barca were not in such a parlous financial state surely they would be the natural destination for him.
We should offer Pepe in part exchange.
Difinetely a talent, but his price tag was difinetely huge and will difinetely still be out of reach
It’s not like Arteta is famous his attacking brand of football either. 12 new players hasn’t changed the mentality, style of play, or results on the pitch.
We constantly hear that “he needs time with all the new and young players.” So the solution to our current woes in to bring in yet another new and young player?
Can’t help but wonder how many of our issues are down to mentality and approach to matches. We look a bit timid in matches, and have lacked any killer instinct for a long time.
When is the last time we really went at an opponent? Put a boot on their throat and not let up?
We used to attack wave after wave, but now it has slowed to a trickle.
Another bs article from the mail just different player wins the league with Madrid but some how struggling for form this season oh and that’s alerted arsenal as if out of all the teams out there he would come to arsenal, we all know he’s going nowhere but they continue to put out those silly stories