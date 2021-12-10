Boost for Arsenal as highly regarded player has been told he can leave his current club

Arsenal has an interest in Joao Felix, according to The Daily Mail and he might make the move to the Emirates soon.

The Portuguese attacker who plays for Atletico Madrid has struggled to reach his potential at the Spanish club.

They won La Liga last season, but he didn’t exactly make a good goal-scoring contribution.

They are now struggling in the league and Champions League in this campaign.

AS claims he has been told he can leave the club if a suitable offer arrives.

This has placed Arsenal and his other suitors on alert about a possible summer transfer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

The Gunners need new attackers, and Felix was one of the finest young players in that position while he played for Benfica.

He has struggled for form at Atleti, but it could be because of the tactics of Diego Simeone.

Mikel Arteta employs a more positive approach to the game and that can help him return to form at the Emirates.

At 22, he is still very young and would offer a lot of value to the Gunners if he made the move to the Emirates now.

But he would not be cheap and that might force Arsenal to abandon his pursuit.

