Tottenham are set to be without Richarlison for the next 5-6 weeks, ruling him out of the North London Derby with Arsenal on January 15.

The Gunners currently sit pretty atop the English division, with Manchester City our nearest rivals in second with a five-point deficit. Tottenham are amongst the best of the rest however, sitting in fourth a further three points behind the Citizens, and our clash against them could well be one of those which decides who lifts this season’s trophy.

With that in mind, there is no harm in eyeing the fixture from a distance, and the fact that Richarlison is set to miss out could prove a big deal. The Brazilian was one of the standout stars for his country in Qatar, and that could bring a new era of confidence to the young forward, but we will not be seeing that in the upcoming NLD.

I can’t help but be happy seeing that he should be missing, despite his limited goals in the PL since joining. I rate Richarlison beyond his current record for their side (not that I would admit as such to any rival fan), and think he could well play a big role for them as they try to push on for a top-four finish this season.

Do you agree that Richarlison is amongst their better players?

Patrick