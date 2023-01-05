Boost for Arsenal as Jesus makes remarkable progress in injury recovery

Arsenal has been handed a boost on the injury front as Gabriel Jesus is now stepping up his recovery from injury and could be a part of their team soon.

The Brazilian suffered the setback at the World Cup and underwent surgery to correct the problem, with the procedure meaning he could be out for up to three months.

He had to use crutches to move around and ensure he does not aggravate the problem.

A report in The Daily Mail reveals he is now stepping up his recovery process after posting a video of him walking without crutches.

This means he has made progress and is probably in line to return to action ahead of schedule, which will be a superb piece of news for Arsenal.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus is a key player for us and we would rather have him on the team every week than not, which is why this news is refreshing.

The striker has already proven he knows how to deliver top performances for us and he is one of the reasons we have spent time atop the league table this season.

Hopefully, we can have him back soon to help us with depth in attack, as Eddie Nketiah is our only recognised centre-forward now.

