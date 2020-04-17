Boost for Arsenal as Juventus get set to offload classy midfielder

Juventus have handed Arsenal a boost in their bid to land more midfielders, as they have reportedly made Adrien Rabiot available for sale.

The Frenchman has been struggling to break into the Juventus team this season as they have an abundance of options in that position.

They also signed Aaron Ramsey from Arsenal in the summer and competition for a place has been tough.

Standard Sports claims that the Old Ladies are also considering the after-effect of the coronavirus outbreak and they will listen to offers for Rabiot.

Rabiot was an Arsenal target before he left PSG last summer, but the Gunners couldn’t rival Juventus’ offer so he moved to Turin.

Arsenal could now return for him as their midfield is one of the weakest areas in the squad.

The likes of Mesut Ozil and Granit Xhaka haven’t been able to give Mikel Arteta what he wants from midfield so far.

The German is only being given chances because Arsenal has no option at the moment and someone like Rabiot could be an upgrade on the former Real Madrid man.

Arsenal could also cash in on Lucas Torreira as the Uruguayan struggles to impress Arteta and that would make room for Rabiot to enter their starting XI.