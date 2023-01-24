Boost for Arsenal as key Man City man could miss FA Cup game

Arsenal has been handed a boost ahead of their FA Cup match against Manchester City next weekend.

Mikel Arteta’s side will face the Citizens in a tough game as both clubs seek to make progress in the competition.

The Gunners sit atop the Premier League table, while City follows them closely, with Arteta now showing his mentor he learnt well.

City knows Arsenal is in top form and has the tempo of a side that can beat anyone and will need their best men on the field in that game.

However, in a major boost for the Gunners, a report on The Daily Mail reveals the reigning EPL champions could be without Phil Foden.

The Englishman has been suffering from an injury which forced him to miss their last two games and is yet to recover.

Just Arsenal Opinion

City remains the best club in the land and will almost certainly catch us if we drop points in the EPL.

They also know we could win the league and cup double if we make progress in the FA Cup and Pep Guardiola’s men will be eager to stop our run in the game.

But they will be under more pressure than us, so we should just play our game and hopefully get the win.

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…