Manchester United are not expecting Fred to feature in the upcoming fixtures with Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool, with them set to go to Anfield this evening.

The Brazilian has been a little inconsistent during his time at Old Trafford, but has remained a first-team player under all of Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solkskjaer and now Ralf Rangnick.

The German boss will not be able to call on him for their tough run of fixtures however if what the Telegraph is reporting proves true, with a daunting trip to face Liverpool this evening, before taking on Arsenal at the weekend, then hosting Chelsea at Old Trafford next Thursday.

United have very little cover for him when defensive cover is considered, with Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba more attacking options through the middle, while Matic is definitely past his best.

His absence should definitely give Arsenal the edge at the weekend, while they will also be lacking in their other tough matches which could well make their push for the top four extremely difficult. Having taken fifth spot from us this week, whilst having played a match more, we definitely have to worry about them finishing the season with a flourish and claiming the final Champions League spot.

Will Fred’s absence make a difference to their push for the top four?

