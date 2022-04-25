Boost for Arsenal as key player closes in on a return

Arsenal were expected to be without Thomas Partey for the rest of the current campaign, but there is now hope that he could return to aid our push for a top-four finish.

The midfielder had to be replaced during a recent loss at Crystal Palace, and alongside Kieran Tierney was ruled out for the rest of the season.

There is now hope that he could well be set for an early return from his injury with him being spotted on the treadmill today, as shared by Football.London’s Kaya Kaynak.

Thomas Partey back on the running machine after his thigh injury. #AFC pic.twitter.com/HJuHiuGQBX — Kaya Kaynak (@kayakaynak97) April 25, 2022

After such a quick return to running, you would imagine that his return to action cannot be too far away assuming all goes well in his rehabilitation, and that a target of being ready to take on Tottenham in just over two weeks time could well be possible.

We won’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves as setbacks can happen, but him being available to take on our noisy neighbours could well make the difference between playing in the Champions League or not.

I’m not totally convinced that he was at 100% before taking on Palace as his performance was certainly below par, but fingers crossed he can get back on the playing field sooner rather than later, although at the same time, we wouldn’t wish to cause any long-standing damage either.

Could he even potentially be in line to make the squad against West Ham next weekend?

