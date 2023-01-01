Boost for Arsenal as Leicester move to replace Youri Tielemans

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to add Youri Tielemans to their squad as Leicester City prepares for life without the Belgian.

Tielemans is running down his contract at the King Power Stadium and Arsenal will pounce to sign him for a cut-price fee next month or as a free agent in the summer.

The midfielder is one of the best in the Premier League and the Gunners believe he will deliver fine performances for them if he moves to the Emirates. They have now been handed a boost as Ben Jacobs confirms via Twitter that they have offered Angers up to £25m for the signature of Azzedine Ounahi, who was superb for Morocco at the World Cup.

The midfielder is believed to be a replacement for Tielemans and his arrival could pave the way for Arsenal to get their man.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tielemans is one of the best midfielders we can add to our squad and signing him cheaply or for free would be an absolute steal.

Leicester now believes they cannot get him to extend his stay and their market moves suggest they are replacing him in their plans now and in the future.