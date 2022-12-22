Boost for Arsenal as Leicester targets a replacement for Youri Tielemans

Arsenal has been desperate to sign Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans for some time now as the Belgian runs down his contract at the King Power Stadium.

He will be a free agent at the end of this season and can begin to speak to clubs in January in a bid to find a new home in the summer.

The Foxes know time is running out on them and they are now looking to move on from him in a significant boost to Arsenal.

The Daily Mail reveals they are interested in World Cup star Azzedine Ounahi after his exploits for Morocco at Qatar 2022, and he could be the man to replace Tielemans.

The Angers midfielder will likely make the move next month or at the end of the season, paving the way for Arsenal to land their man.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tielemans is one of Leicester’s key players, and they will not allow him to leave without finding a replacement. If they can add Ounahi to their squad in January, they could then listen to offers for him.

However, we can sign him on a pre-contract agreement so that he will join us at the end of this season because we are not desperate to add a new midfielder to our squad now.

But if he is available for a very small fee, we could fast-track our effort so that he can contribute to our second half of the season.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Reiss Nelson’s sad interview before his heart-breaking injury.

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids