Boost for Arsenal as Liverpool fret over injury woes

Arsenal will make the trip to Anfield to take on Liverpool after the international break, and the home side will be sweating over the availability of a number of players.

Sadio Mane is the latest player to worry the Reds, having to be replaced during his most recent international match for Senegal, making it through less than 30 minutes of action before being replaced by Boulaye Dia.

Roberto Firmino is already confirmed as being sidelined also in attack, while they also have further issues with Naby Keita confirmed as missing, while James Milner is also a doubt for the match at this point.

Curtis Jones may well return in time, but it remains to be seen if he will be ready, which could well give Jurgen Klopp a selection headache going into the big game.

Pressure may be mounting on Liverpool after they were beaten by West Ham at the weekend, especially having failed to beat Brighton the previous weekend in the division, and losing to us would see them fall out of the top four and see us leapfrog them in the table.

Earlier in the season it had looked like the top four of Man United, Chelsea, Liverpool and City were going to separate themselves from the rest of the group, but all of a sudden us and West Ham could well be making up a new top five, while the Red Devils appear to be falling out of contention.

Would a win at Anfield put us in the running for the title? Sylvester doesn’t believe we should be thinking about a title challenge just yet, but maybe we should do…

Patrick