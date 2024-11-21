Boost for Arsenal as long-term absentee returns to training

Arsenal has received a significant boost with the return of Kieran Tierney to full training after a lengthy injury spell. The Gunners have grappled with a slew of fitness issues this season, which has disrupted their momentum and impacted their performances in various competitions. While Mikel Arteta’s side has adapted admirably, the absence of key players has undeniably strained the squad.
Tierney’s comeback was revealed through a video shared by Arsenal Media on X, showcasing the Scottish international participating fully in training sessions. This unexpected development has thrilled fans, as the defender has been sidelined since suffering a serious injury during Euro 2024 qualifiers, which also thwarted his prospects of securing a transfer during the summer window.
The timing of Tierney’s return couldn’t be better. Arsenal is in a critical phase of the season, needing consistent results to close the gap on Premier League leaders. Additionally, the squad faces a packed schedule in both domestic and European competitions, making squad depth essential. While the focus has been on the expected returns of Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice, Tierney’s readiness offers Arteta another option, particularly in defensive roles where flexibility and rotation are key.
However, Tierney’s return also reignites discussions about his future at the Emirates. Since Oleksandr Zinchenko’s arrival, Tierney has struggled to secure regular playing time, prompting speculation about a potential move. Now fit, he could feature in upcoming matches, showcasing his abilities to suitors ahead of the January transfer window. With reported interest in his signature, Arsenal could use his return as an opportunity to negotiate a transfer that aligns with their long-term squad plans.
For now, Tierney’s return strengthens Arsenal’s defensive options and provides a morale boost as they prepare for pivotal fixtures. His fitness could prove crucial in maintaining momentum as the Gunners aim to climb the league table.
Hopefully KT will get some game time.
Zinny and Kivior exits can cut the wage bill and we can reinvest in midfield and a striker.
We need replacements for sterling, partly, jorghino, Tomi, Vieira, Nelson and Jesus’s next summer so why not get them in the door in January to help save this season before all the trophies are out of reach?
also lokonga and Tavares.
I wish KT all the best. I hope he can stay fit long enough to find a new home.
I hope he stays fit and enjoy some good playing time till the end of the year (maybe in the cups) – enough to enable us flog him off in January for some money. Otherwise, that’s another “mutual contract termination” loading.
The key question, as always, with Tierney and any return to fitness is “For how long?”.
Like others, I hope he stays fit long enough to attract some interest from other clubs. I have my doubts as to who will want a player, even if superficially fit, with such a terrible injury record though. After all, if we know it, they’ll know it.
Such a shame this player has quietly fallen by the wayside.
The Scottish International offers a real defensive presence, strong in tackle and capable enough in the air despite his relatively small frame.
Once earmarked for Arsenal future captain, has the respect and admiration of every member of staff and team players, a natural born leader.
Hopes he remains fit and kick on from here