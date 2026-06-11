Boost for Arsenal as Man Utd drops out of race for midfielder

Arsenal have reportedly received a boost in their pursuit of Sandro Tonali, with Manchester United no longer considered contenders for the midfielder’s signature. Tonali is widely regarded as one of the Premier League’s outstanding midfielders, and, unsurprisingly, several elite clubs have shown an interest in securing his services.

Newcastle United remain firm in their stance that the Italian international is not for sale. However, maintaining that position could become increasingly difficult if an interested club meets their valuation, particularly if Tonali decides that he would welcome a fresh challenge elsewhere in his career.

Newcastle keen to retain key midfielder

Tonali has established himself as one of Newcastle’s most influential players since arriving at St James’ Park. His consistency, technical ability and intelligence in midfield have made him a crucial figure within the squad, strengthening the club’s desire to keep hold of him.

Despite ongoing speculation regarding his future, Tonali is believed to remain committed to the Magpies. Nevertheless, with several of Europe’s biggest clubs monitoring his situation, there remains the possibility that the right opportunity could persuade him to consider a move away from Tyneside.

Arsenal could gain an advantage

Manchester United are eager to strengthen their midfield options after completing a move for Ederson, and they have continued to identify additional high-quality targets capable of improving their squad ahead of the new season.

However, according to Football Italia, the Red Devils believe Tonali is simply too expensive and are unwilling to pay the amount Newcastle are demanding for his signature. They still regard him as one of the top players in the country, but their reluctance to overpay may ultimately remove them from contention.

That development could hand Arsenal a significant opportunity in the race to secure the midfielder. If the Gunners are prepared to meet Newcastle’s demands and reach an agreement over a transfer, they may find themselves in a strong position to complete a deal for one of the league’s most highly regarded midfielders.

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