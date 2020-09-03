Boost for Arsenal as midfield target free to leave French side

Lille President, Gérard Lopez has opened the door for Arsenal target, Boubakary Soumare to leave the club this summer.

Arsenal and the French side have been doing business for years now. The Gunners signed Gervinho from them some years back and they have signed Nicolas Pepe and Gabriel Magalhaes over the past two summers.

The Gunners are looking to land a midfielder before this summer transfer window closes and Soumare has emerged as one of their targets (The Metro).

The young Frenchman has been a major part of the club’s recent success and he has attracted the attention of several top European sides.

Arsenal wants to sign Thomas Partey for their midfield, but a deal to bring the Ghanaian to the Emirates is proving too tough to pull off.

They have now turned their attention to their other targets including the French midfielder.

Lopez was speaking about the players that will be allowed to leave his team this summer and claimed that if the French midfielder wanted to leave, he will be allowed to.

He told Telefoot via But Football Club: “I’m going to sit down with some players and their entourage this week. We had offers for Sanches, Araujo, which we turned down. You have to sit down with the players and talk about it.”

“Apart from Boubakary (Soumaré), whom I love, but since we play only two in the middle, he needs patience. The door is open if he wants to leave, but for others he has to talk. On Bouba, there were important offers from clubs he didn’t want to go to. There are three parts and everyone has to agree.”