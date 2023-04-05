Boost for Arsenal as midfield target wants summer move

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to sign Amadou Onana from Everton at the end of this season.

The midfielder has shone for the relegation battlers this term and is one of their best players so far.

Arsenal has eyed him since the first half of the term and could move in the summer as they search for midfield reinforcements.

Onana continues to play well at Goodison Park and rejected approaches to leave Everton in January as he looked to help them stay in the Premier League.

The midfielder is now being seen as a player to sign by many clubs and a report on Sport Witness says he desires a summer move.

As a boyhood Everton fan, he has been keen to remain with them, but at the end of this term, that will change and Arsenal could get their man.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Onana has been one of the finest midfielders in England in this campaign and seems like a player who will definitely get better.

The Belgian is not very experienced. However, he has the raw ability Mikel Arteta can work with to transform him.

Hopefully, he will join us instead of his other suitors.

