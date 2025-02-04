Boost for Arsenal as Newcastle star is a doubt for their Carabao Cup game

Joelinton and Alexander Isak of Newcastle United celebrate after the team's victory in the Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Arsenal FC (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Arsenal have received a boost in their bid to overturn their Carabao Cup semi-final defeat to Newcastle United.

The Gunners are determined to win the competition, but they face a tough challenge as they need to overturn a 2-0 deficit to reach the final. Mikel Arteta’s side have shown resilience this season, and they certainly have the quality to complete a comeback. However, Newcastle have already proven themselves to be a formidable opponent, and their first-leg victory demonstrated that they are fearless, even against strong opposition.

The Magpies boast some of the best players in the Premier League, and with the second leg taking place at St James’ Park, they will have the advantage of playing in front of their home fans. The atmosphere at Newcastle’s ground is always intense, and it will take a top performance from Arsenal to come away with the result they need.

Despite this, Newcastle have been dealt a potential setback, as manager Eddie Howe has confirmed that key midfielder Joelinton might miss the game through injury. The Brazilian has been a crucial part of Newcastle’s midfield this season, bringing both physicality and energy to their play. If he is unavailable, it would be a significant loss for the hosts, as his presence in midfield helps them control matches.

Speaking about the situation, Howe said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

“Joey had a knee brace on as a precaution. I would say he is a doubt, but we will give him every chance to be fit.

“Our centre midfield, we have good strength in depth – Sean Longstaff, Lewis Miley and Joe Willock – they all bring something.”

Although Newcastle have other midfield options, the potential absence of Joelinton could weaken their side, giving Arsenal a better chance of taking control of the game. The Gunners will need to be at their best, but this injury news could be a factor that plays in their favour.

Arsenal must approach the match with confidence and belief that they can turn the tie around. They have already shown on several occasions this season that they can perform under pressure, and this will be another test of their character. With the right mentality and execution, Arteta’s men have what it takes to deliver a strong performance and book their place in the final.