Boost for Arsenal as Premier League club are prepared to sell winger

Pedro Neto has long been on Arsenal’s radar, identified as one of the best wingers to target in the Premier League. The Wolves star has consistently showcased his talent in the league over the past few seasons, and despite previous reluctance from his current club to entertain offers, Arsenal has maintained its interest.

Fans of Arsenal see Neto as a potential backup to Bukayo Saka, and the Portuguese winger is reportedly open to the opportunity of joining a bigger club. The upcoming summer transfer window could present the chance for such a move.

According to a report in The Sun, Wolves are in a position where they need to sell one of their top players to strengthen their squad in the summer. The club has communicated to the manager that certain key players must be offloaded before new additions can be made. This development provides Arsenal with a significant boost, as Neto is regarded as one of Wolves’ most valuable assets, potentially making him available for transfer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Neto has been one of the finest wingers in the Premier League over the years, and the Portuguese star will certainly improve us as a team.

Wolves’ decision to sell will create an auction, and we have to be prepared to be the highest bidder if we are serious about signing Neto.

THE HAMMERS GOT HAMMERED! Watch the latest podcast from our friends at Dublin Arsenal after our demolition of West Ham….

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…