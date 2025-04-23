Boost for Arsenal as Premier League club is now ready to sell their target

Arsenal expressed interest in signing Ollie Watkins during the January transfer window, but the timing was ultimately deemed unsuitable for finalising a deal. The striker has long been on the club’s radar, having consistently delivered high-level performances across multiple seasons. His ability to lead the line effectively and contribute both goals and assists has not gone unnoticed by the Arsenal hierarchy.

The Gunners are well aware of what Watkins could bring to their attacking setup. Their attempt to secure his signature earlier this year was a testament to their belief in his potential impact within the current squad. However, circumstances during the mid-season window made a move unfeasible.

As the campaign draws to a close, Arsenal are expected to evaluate a broader range of attacking options. Watkins remains firmly in contention as one of the names under consideration for a potential summer move. With additional time to plan and assess their needs, the Gunners may now be better positioned to act decisively if they choose to reignite their interest.

At Aston Villa, recent developments could pave the way for Watkins’ departure. The temporary arrival of Marcus Rashford during the last transfer window has lessened the club’s dependence on Watkins, who is no longer seen as an untouchable figure in the squad. According to Football Insider, Villa are open to allowing the forward to leave in the summer, particularly as they explore the possibility of turning Rashford’s loan spell into a permanent move.

Watkins is among Villa’s highest earners and most valuable assets. Releasing him would create both financial and tactical flexibility, enabling the club to reshape their attacking options. From Arsenal’s perspective, Watkins’ proven Premier League experience and consistent output could make him a strong addition to the squad.

Nevertheless, the Gunners are also believed to be assessing younger alternatives as part of their long-term strategy. Sporting director Andrea Berta is reportedly considering a range of profiles, which may influence the final decision. While Watkins remains a viable option, Arsenal are keeping their plans fluid as they look to strengthen their frontline with the right blend of quality, potential, and value.