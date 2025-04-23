Boost for Arsenal as Premier League club is now ready to sell their target

Arsenal expressed interest in signing Ollie Watkins during the January transfer window, but the timing was ultimately deemed unsuitable for finalising a deal. The striker has long been on the club’s radar, having consistently delivered high-level performances across multiple seasons. His ability to lead the line effectively and contribute both goals and assists has not gone unnoticed by the Arsenal hierarchy.
The Gunners are well aware of what Watkins could bring to their attacking setup. Their attempt to secure his signature earlier this year was a testament to their belief in his potential impact within the current squad. However, circumstances during the mid-season window made a move unfeasible.
As the campaign draws to a close, Arsenal are expected to evaluate a broader range of attacking options. Watkins remains firmly in contention as one of the names under consideration for a potential summer move. With additional time to plan and assess their needs, the Gunners may now be better positioned to act decisively if they choose to reignite their interest.
At Aston Villa, recent developments could pave the way for Watkins’ departure. The temporary arrival of Marcus Rashford during the last transfer window has lessened the club’s dependence on Watkins, who is no longer seen as an untouchable figure in the squad. According to Football Insider, Villa are open to allowing the forward to leave in the summer, particularly as they explore the possibility of turning Rashford’s loan spell into a permanent move.
Watkins is among Villa’s highest earners and most valuable assets. Releasing him would create both financial and tactical flexibility, enabling the club to reshape their attacking options. From Arsenal’s perspective, Watkins’ proven Premier League experience and consistent output could make him a strong addition to the squad.
Nevertheless, the Gunners are also believed to be assessing younger alternatives as part of their long-term strategy. Sporting director Andrea Berta is reportedly considering a range of profiles, which may influence the final decision. While Watkins remains a viable option, Arsenal are keeping their plans fluid as they look to strengthen their frontline with the right blend of quality, potential, and value.
______________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Sorry, but it’s not gonna happen
Had it happened in January he could have plug the gap and we try get a couple of seasons out of him, but with age not on his side am afraid he has miss the bus.
If villa don’t over value him as they did in January, I see no reason why we wouldn’t follow up our interest in him.
He’s still a proven England international, proven PL player and a self confessed Arsenal fan.
If his price tag is around the 30 – 40 million mark and his wage demands are reasonable – why not?!
January was his best for us. This time around we’ve a lot more serious options and he’s unlikely ahead of our other targets.
I prefer we leave him ……….
You really can’t tell if he’d be good or bad for us but it was a band aid bid in January to boost this season’s chance’s.
Given the choice’s coming in the summer i’d doubt we’ll revisit this one.
But Jamie Vardy showed a good sticker can go well beyond hitting 30 and still do well.
Time has moved on for him, but Arsenal has embraced a new era.
Would not be a good move IMO, the chance passed in January.
We need a younger striker with years of service and a resale value, none of which we are likely to get from Watkins.
The only chance is if we sell Havertz and have Watkins come in as the striker, but I don’t see Arteta giving up on Havertz or upgrading on his position as striker.
When Arsenal made their so called bid for Watkins back in January, having seen the club do this kind of thing before I was very skeptical as to how serious it was.
Having believed it to be a smokescreen to make it look like they were trying to sign a striker. Let us see how serious they really are about Watkins come the summer window shall we.
And of course if they don’t go for him, we’ll get well we decided to look at other options. If you say so. 🙄🤦♂️