Boost for Arsenal as Premier League club will sell their target in the summer

Arsenal has plans to sign Declan Rice from West Ham in the summer and a new report claims the Gunners could get their man.

The Hammers have previously been clear that the ex-Chelsea trainee is not for sale but have been unable to agree on terms of a new deal with the midfielder so far.

This makes it hard to see him staying with them for long and now they want to cash in.

A report on Football Insider reveals the Irons will be open to allowing the midfielder to leave when this season ends, opening the door for Arsenal to add him to their squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice has developed into one of the finest midfielders in England and has the potential to play for a top club like Arsenal.

It is great to hear that we can get our hands on him before the start of next season, but he will not come cheap.

The Hammers will be hoping for an auction and if many clubs become keen on the England World Cup star, his price will rise.

To show we mean business, we must become the club that offers the most money and get the deal sealed as soon as the window opens.

