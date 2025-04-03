Boost for Arsenal as Real Madrid star could be banned for first leg

Arsenal will face Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League next week, and many believe Madrid are the favourites to win.

Los Blancos hold the record for the most Champions League titles and demonstrated their strength by overcoming a formidable Atlético Madrid side in the previous round. Their ability to thrive in high-pressure European fixtures makes them one of the most feared teams in the competition.

With Kylian Mbappé now among their ranks, Madrid are determined to retain the Champions League trophy, and they certainly have the squad capable of achieving that goal. Many Arsenal supporters might have preferred their team to face Atlético instead, but they must now take on the challenge of stopping Madrid. The question remains—can they do it?

If Real Madrid have all their key players available, Arsenal will face an immense challenge, the Spanish giants possess an experienced squad that knows how to navigate crucial fixtures, and their firepower in attack could prove overwhelming.

However, according to Marca, one of Madrid’s key players may be unavailable for the match due to an ongoing investigation into their celebrations after eliminating Atlético. The report suggests that the club are particularly concerned about Antonio Rüdiger, whose gesture during the post-match celebrations is reportedly considered the most controversial. While Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior are also under investigation, Rüdiger appears to be the player most at risk of receiving a ban.

Even if Rüdiger is ruled out, it would not significantly weaken Real Madrid. The Spanish giants boast one of the strongest squads in world football, and his potential replacement would still provide a high level of performance against Arsenal.