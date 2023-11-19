Boost for Arsenal as Real Sociedad accepts they will lose Gunners target

Arsenal has received a boost in their pursuit of Martin Zubimendi as the midfielder continues to impress at Real Sociedad.

The Gunners have been monitoring the Spaniard since last season, considering him a target for acquisition under Mikel Arteta.

However, a deal couldn’t be reached in the summer as Zubimendi expressed a desire to play for Sociedad in the Champions League, and his club was not willing to let him go at that time.

According to a report on Sport, Sociedad’s stance has now softened, and they acknowledge the inevitability of Zubimendi leaving. They are now prepared to offload the midfielder and have identified a replacement, seeking the best possible fee for his departure.

While Arsenal is keen on securing his services, Barcelona is also reportedly interested in acquiring his signature, adding competition to the pursuit of the talented midfielder.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Zubimendi is the latest in the long list of fine midfielders to come out of Spain and we will sign a top player if he joins us.

But Barcelona is also a top club and he would not have to learn a new language if he moves there.

