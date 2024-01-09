Boost for Arsenal as red-hot Bundesliga forward reveals he is a boyhood Gooner

Arsenal has received a significant boost in their pursuit of a new striker, as one of Europe’s prolific goal-scorers, Victor Boniface of Bayer Leverkusen, has revealed that he was a childhood fan of the Gunners.

With Arsenal actively seeking a new striker, various names have been linked to the club. The January transfer window holds importance for the Gunners, and manager Mikel Arteta has indicated uncertainty regarding potential improvements to the squad during this window. However, there is an expectation that Arsenal may secure the services of a goal-scorer either in this transfer window or in the upcoming summer.

Boniface has now disclosed his childhood support for Arsenal, presenting a favourable scenario for the Gunners in their pursuit of attacking reinforcements.

He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘For me, right from a young age I’ve supported Arsenal all my life.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

This is a good revelation and could make it easier for us to sign Boniface if we are interested.

He has been one of the top strikers in the Bundesliga who knows how to score and provide assists.

But he might not want to change clubs in this transfer window and wait until the summer instead.

Here is the latest DUBLIN ARSENAL video reviewing our latest defeat Iin the FA Cup against Liverpool

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…