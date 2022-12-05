Boost for Arsenal as Romano reveals their target is leaving London club

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their pursuit of N’Golo Kante as the Frenchman approaches the end of his time at Stamford Bridge.

He has been in talks with Chelsea over a new deal, but it is not making progress and he is edging closer to leaving.

Footmercato reported earlier that he is one of the players Arsenal wants to add to their squad as they prepare Mikel Arteta’s side for a good second half of this season.

However, the midfielder continues to speak with his present employers. As he edges closer to becoming a free agent, Fabrizio Romano has delivered an update on his future.

He said on his YouTube channel:

“But the reality is that at the moment, there is still no agreement between the two parties. And this is why the expectation of those close to the player’s side and the club’s side is for N’Golo Kante to leave on a free. Big opportunity for many clubs.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Kante remains one of the finest midfielders in England and has been successful at Leicester City and Chelsea, which means he is an accomplished player.

We have a very young group and his experience will be invaluable to our current dressing room.

