Boost for Arsenal as Spanish talent considers them his dream club

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to sign Gabri Veiga from Celta Vigo.

The youngster has emerged as one of the finest midfield talents in Spain this season and European sides are watching him.

Arsenal is battling Manchester United to bring him to England and the Red Devils are serious competitors for his signature.

Erik Ten Hag’s side feels he will be useful to them, but a move to Old Trafford might not happen.

This is because Arsenal now leads the race for the midfielder’s signature, according to The Sun.

The report claims he will choose a move to the Emirates over Old Trafford because he considers Arsenal his dream club.

Veiga is a huge talent and it is a significant advantage that he dreams about playing for us.

However, that does not mean it will be easy to sign him and we expect his present employers to ask for his release clause to be paid or for the best fee they can get.

If Mikel Arteta is convinced the player can do a job for him, then we expect the manager to push to add him to his group.

