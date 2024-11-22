Boost for Arsenal as striker’s talks about new deal hit a brick wall

Arsenal’s interest in Dusan Vlahovic dates back to 2021 when the Serbian striker was making waves with Fiorentina. In January 2022, Juventus beat Arsenal to his signature, securing the player in a highly competitive transfer window. Vlahovic has since been a focal point in the Juventus attack, but some observers believe his decision to join the Serie A giants may have hindered his career progression. Arsenal, still in search of a consistent goal-scoring striker, continues to monitor his situation and reportedly keeps him on their list of potential signings.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus is facing significant financial pressures and has been working to reduce its wage bill. Vlahovic, whose contract runs until 2026, currently earns €12 million per season, a figure the club now finds difficult to sustain. Juventus is seeking to negotiate a renewal with a reduced salary, but the striker is unwilling to take a pay cut, insisting on maintaining his current wages to consider an extension. This disagreement could provide Arsenal with an opportunity to revive their interest and pursue a deal in the near future.

While Vlahovic has shown glimpses of his immense talent at Juventus, including his clinical finishing and strong physical presence, consistency has eluded him. A move to Arsenal, where he could benefit from the creative support of players like Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, and Gabriel Martinelli, might allow him to rediscover his best form. Arsenal, on the other hand, would gain a player capable of leading the line with authority, addressing their need for a reliable goal-scorer alongside Kai Havertz.

Though Juventus would prefer to retain Vlahovic, their financial predicament may force their hand. Arsenal could find themselves well-positioned to capitalise on this situation if they move decisively in upcoming transfer windows.