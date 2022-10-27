Boost for Arsenal as target admits he wants to play for a bigger club

Arsenal has been handed a transfer boost after their long-term target Jonathan David admitted he wants to play for a top club.

The Canadian has been on the books of Lille in France since 2020 and continues to consistently score goals for the team.

He remains one of the finest goalscorers in the French Ligue 1, but it is only a matter of time before he leaves them.

Arsenal has admired him even before he moved to France and he remains one player on their attacking shortlist at the Emirates.

Speaking about his future recently, he opened the door for a big move by claiming he always dreamt of playing in a top league.

David told Football Daily: “Yeah, you know, for me, I was always watching European football on TV.

“So, for me, that was always the goal. For me, it was, I only wanted to go to Europe.

“The next step is always growing, having more ambition, a bigger club, I think. Every player wants to play for a massive club in their life. So I think if I had the chance to do it, I’ll go for it for sure.”

David remains a top talent and will suit our style of play if a move to the Emirates materialises.

For now, Gabriel Jesus continues to show he is a top attacker who deserves to remain our number 9.

But we could change our tactics to accommodate two strikers and sign David.

