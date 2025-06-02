Boost for Arsenal as target delays transfer decision after Barcelona interest

Arsenal have received a significant boost in their pursuit of goalkeeper Joan Garcia, as the Espanyol man has yet to confirm a move to Barcelona. The Gunners had previously been frontrunners in the race for his signature, and recent developments could reopen negotiations.

Garcia was a target for Arsenal during the summer of 2024. At that time, he agreed personal terms with the Gunners, and discussions began with Espanyol over a possible transfer. However, both clubs failed to settle on a fee, and the move fell through. Despite shifting focus to other areas, Mikel Arteta’s side has maintained interest in strengthening their goalkeeping options.

Delays at Barcelona Open Door for Arsenal

Barcelona appeared to have moved ahead by reaching an agreement with Espanyol, pending Garcia’s approval. However, according to Goal.com, Arsenal have been handed a boost because the goalkeeper is stalling on a decision and has requested more time to consider his future. That delay could prove crucial for Arsenal as they look to revisit discussions and potentially finalise a deal.

The Gunners are expected to make adjustments to their squad this summer, especially with Neto set to return to Bournemouth following his loan. A quality backup goalkeeper is a clear requirement, and Garcia remains one of the strongest options available. His hesitation over joining Barcelona suggests he has not ruled out alternative destinations, including a possible move to the Emirates.

A Key Summer Decision for Squad Depth

Arsenal will compete across four competitions next season, and reliable squad depth is essential to support their ambitions. A goalkeeper of Garcia’s quality would offer a dependable alternative and increase competition within the squad.

With uncertainty around the Barcelona deal and Garcia’s continued deliberation, Arsenal must act swiftly if they hope to complete the signing. The opportunity to secure a long-term goalkeeping solution may not come again, and the club would be wise to respond decisively while the situation remains open.

