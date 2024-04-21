Boost for Arsenal as target has decided to try a new challenge

Santiago Gimenez is one of several goalscorers Arsenal have been tracking in their bid to sign a new number nine.

Gabriel Jesus has led the line at Arsenal in the last two seasons, but he has not been scoring as many goals as Arsenal needs.

The Brazilian has even admitted that scoring goals is not one of his strengths, and Arsenal must bring in a new goalscorer soon.

The Gunners have targeted the likes of Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen for months, and it remains unclear which of them will move to the Emirates.

However, they could also opt for Feyenoord striker Gimenez, who has been lethal in the last two seasons.

He has now decided to leave his present club. This is disclosed by Mexican journalist Enrique Beas, who tells Record:

“He feels that his cycle at Feyenoord is over and he is ready to start activating contact with three very important institutions. The relationship with each of them is different, although one is not more advanced than the other, there are different levels of interest. It is not speculation and the Mexican will have to make a decision between Arsenal, Juventus and Atletico Madrid.”

Gimenez is not as popular as many of our targets, but he has done a fantastic job in the Netherlands and might be the answer to our problems in attack.

