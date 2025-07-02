Boost for Arsenal as target is benched by his club again

It is becoming increasingly clear that Rodrygo is not in Xabi Alonso’s plans, as the Brazilian forward struggles for game time at Real Madrid. Although Alonso is the latest manager at the club and has publicly backed Rodrygo, insisting that the Brazilian remains part of his plans, the player has found opportunities hard to come by.

The Spaniard has just arrived and is unlikely to judge any of his players hastily, giving Rodrygo a chance to impress. However, the forward has yet to win over his new coach, especially as Real Madrid continues to make progress in the Club World Cup.

Limited Appearances Signal Trouble for Rodrygo

In their latest match against Juventus in the round of 16 of the competition, Rodrygo played no minutes, remaining on the bench for the entirety of the game. Under Alonso, he has only started one match and appears to have missed his opportunity to showcase his talent in that fixture.

Rodrygo’s limited appearances suggest that he may soon need to reconsider his future with the club. According to the Daily Mail, his lack of game time presents a significant opportunity for Arsenal, who have been monitoring the player since the end of last season.

Will Game Time Be More Accessible at Arsenal?

Rodrygo enjoys a fine reputation in the football world, renowned for his pace and skill. Yet the pressing question is whether he would secure more consistent game time at the Emirates if he were to join Arsenal. The competition for places at Madrid is fierce, and if the Brazilian cannot establish himself there, a move to Arsenal could revitalise his career.

Nevertheless, Arsenal will need to assess whether Rodrygo’s recent struggles are a sign of deeper issues or merely a temporary setback under a new manager. The player’s ambitions and the club’s strategic needs will play a crucial role in any potential transfer discussions.

As things stand, Rodrygo faces a pivotal period in his career, with both his present situation at Real Madrid and his potential future at Arsenal under close scrutiny.

