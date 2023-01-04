Boost for Arsenal as target is left out of matchday squad

Joao Felix has been left out of the Atletico Madrid squad for their Spanish Cup match against Real Oviedo tonight, as reported by The Daily Mail.

The Portuguese attacker is a target for Arsenal this month as they search for firepower after losing Gabriel Jesus to an injury that could keep him out for around three months.

Felix has fallen out with his manager, Diego Simeone and Atletico is now prepared to allow him to leave after backing their manager.

Arsenal and Manchester United want the attacker in the Premier League after the latter lost Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, he could be priced out of a move as his club wants a huge transfer fee and he wants a big salary.

Leaving him out of their latest squad could be because a discussion is taking place with another club.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Felix has been one of the finest attackers in Europe since he broke onto the scene and will do an amazing job for us if we add him to the group.

The attacker has done well for Atleti so far despite their defensive style of play and could do better and thrive if he moves to London.

