Boost for Arsenal as target is left out of matchday squad

Joao Felix has been left out of the Atletico Madrid squad for their Spanish Cup match against Real Oviedo tonight, as reported by The Daily Mail.
The Portuguese attacker is a target for Arsenal this month as they search for firepower after losing Gabriel Jesus to an injury that could keep him out for around three months.
Felix has fallen out with his manager, Diego Simeone and Atletico is now prepared to allow him to leave after backing their manager.
Arsenal and Manchester United want the attacker in the Premier League after the latter lost Cristiano Ronaldo.
However, he could be priced out of a move as his club wants a huge transfer fee and he wants a big salary.
Leaving him out of their latest squad could be because a discussion is taking place with another club.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Felix has been one of the finest attackers in Europe since he broke onto the scene and will do an amazing job for us if we add him to the group.
The attacker has done well for Atleti so far despite their defensive style of play and could do better and thrive if he moves to London.
I’m not sure of the conditions regarding a loan; what is the fee required, how much of the salary we would have to cover, etc….
Why overpay for a 6 month loan, or overpay a transfer fee to help Ath Madrid recoup most of the money they spent.
Don’t see a line forming to help us recoup Pepe fee, so why pay to rent a player for 6 months who won’t be a guaranteed starter.
The Summer would be time to address a proper Plan B option as a striker to provide something different.
You’re right that Felix looks too expensive as a stopgap option, but if Eddie were injured, or needs a rest… then we don’t even have a Plan A striker for this season.
The issue with Felix is that he fell out with his manager and hasn’t behaved in a way that makes him seem to fit the Arsenal squad profile, character-wise. One bad apple… and all that.
Please Arsenal board, there’s one striker who can fire our team to Epl title #Mitrovic ofFulham.He is amanace@28 yrs with premier league experience.Arteta pls do something.
Good point, should Arteta pursue a player who falls out with his manager and doesn’t seem to represent the type of character traits Arteta wants in the squad.
It’s a very expensive need that must be met either way. Yes, it’s a crazy deal but the team is so short of strikers/attackers. It’s one of those deals youd never go near if you had room to wiggle, unfortunately we dont have that luxury.
My gut feeling is that Felix is on his way to joining us especially with Shakhtar really digging their heels over Mudryk. Still think we need another option though and I’m thinking about the forgotten man Calvert-Lewin. Now hear me out, would be the ideal target man, decent holdup/link play and good finisher. Everton would not be in a great bargaining position with their financial problems and them languishing at the bottom of the table so if we offer around the £30M mark they would have to seriously consider it. He is an Arsenal fan which I think helps in the sense that he would be happy to fight for his place, ‘x player won’t want to come and sit on the bench’ which people always bring up when debating about bringing in a striker. The only negative is his injuries but that aside why not?
Funny how chelsea is hellbent on screwing arsenal deals instead of focusing on their talent search. The scumbags are in for Mudryk and are willing to pay the 85 mil wanted by shaktar though mudryk has no time for them! interesting times. I hope we pull out and mudryk shows them the middle finger
Could be a spamming try by Chelsea to make us overpay for the player. In such case Mudryk can say he isn’t interested in signing for Chelsea and hopefully force shaktar into accepting Arsenal’s price in January.
Otherwise, the player’s value can go down as months go by and we can bid again in the Summer; albeit for a lower price.
Mudryk still holds the trump card in that his agreement and signature is required to facilitate a deal with any Club including Chelsea.He is apparently keen to join his compatriot Zinchenko at Arsenal and should dig in his heels to make it happen.
Of course he’s been left out as he wants out of the club but Athletico’s lone fee demands are completely unrealistic.
Surely no one will pay that amount for a 6 month loan without any option to buy?