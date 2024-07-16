Boost for Arsenal as target is open to returning to the Premier League

Mikel Merino is one of the most sought-after members of the Spain squad that won Euro 2024.

The midfielder was in fine form, even though he mostly came off the bench during the competition.

Spain’s team deserved to be crowned champions and Merino has attracted the attention of Arsenal and other top clubs.

This interest is due to his impressive performances for Real Sociedad in La Liga before the Euros, which put him on the radar of many clubs.

Arsenal is now looking to step up their interest, even though clubs like Barcelona also want to sign him.

The Gunners will be pleased to hear that he now desires a return to the Premier League, where he previously played for Newcastle United, as revealed by The Sun.

A move back to the Premier League to join a bigger club like Arsenal is an exciting opportunity for the Spaniard, and the report claims he is willing to take it.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Merino is one of the finest midfielders in that star-studded Spain team, and he can do a brilliant job for us.

We already have some of the best midfielders in the Premier League, but adding him to our squad could improve our options because they will all work harder to get game time.

