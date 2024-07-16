Boost for Arsenal as target is open to returning to the Premier League

Mikel Merino is one of the most sought-after members of the Spain squad that won Euro 2024.
The midfielder was in fine form, even though he mostly came off the bench during the competition.
Spain’s team deserved to be crowned champions and Merino has attracted the attention of Arsenal and other top clubs.
This interest is due to his impressive performances for Real Sociedad in La Liga before the Euros, which put him on the radar of many clubs.
Arsenal is now looking to step up their interest, even though clubs like Barcelona also want to sign him.
The Gunners will be pleased to hear that he now desires a return to the Premier League, where he previously played for Newcastle United, as revealed by The Sun.
A move back to the Premier League to join a bigger club like Arsenal is an exciting opportunity for the Spaniard, and the report claims he is willing to take it.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Merino is one of the finest midfielders in that star-studded Spain team, and he can do a brilliant job for us.
We already have some of the best midfielders in the Premier League, but adding him to our squad could improve our options because they will all work harder to get game time.
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Why should Arsenal want to sign Mikel Merino during this summer transfer widow?.but Arteta and Edu should know why Arsenal should sign the Spanish midfielder Merino this summer.
But if itis true that Arsenal are truly interest in himl and considering making moves moves to sign the said 28 year-old midfielder.
But at 28, his resale signing value could drop to drastically plummeting after the next 2 seasons that he’ll be at Arsenal.
which can be attributed to his being an older player. But if perform incredibly after he has been signed but if they sign him this summer. And which subsequently leads to the Gunners to win the none major and major titles next season.
Then, if the wins happen, the means of signing him by Arsenal will justify the ends for them.