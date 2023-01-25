Boost for Arsenal as target prefers a move to the Premier League over Barcelona

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to sign Martin Zubimendi to their squad as the Gunners continue their buying spree.

Mikel Arteta’s men have been in fantastic form this term, making them arguably the most attractive club to join this season.

Some new men have joined them this month and the Gunners wanted Real Sociedad’s Zubimendi to be one of them.

However, the midfielder wants to finish the season in Spain, where he has interest from Barcelona as well.

The Catalans consider him the best long-term replacement for the ageing Sergio Busquet and will watch him when he faces them today.

However, a report via the Daily Mail reveals the midfielder is more interested in a move to Arsenal and will move to the Emirates in the summer over Barca.

Just Arsenal Opinion

As one of the in-form sides in Europe, we are in a very good position to attract top talents from around Europe to our side.

A move for Zubimendi will not be straightforward and we must maintain contact with his camp so that it is not hijacked.

It is great that he has decided to move to the EPL instead, but we must remain in his face until he signs with us.

