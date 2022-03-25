Boost for Arsenal as target requests exit from PL club

Yves Bissouma is claimed to have told Brighton that he wishes to leave this summer, with Arsenal and Aston Villa both claimed to be of interest.

The midfielder was strongly linked with a potential move to the Emirates last summer, but the club opted to sign Albert Sambi Lokonga instead, a move that doesn’t appear to have worked out at this point. While the Belgium international started a number of matches this term, he only has minutes from one of our fixtures in 2022 thus far thanks to suspensions for both Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey.

The Swiss midfielder was strongly linked with a potential exit last summer also, and is once again being linked with a potential exit, further enhancing the likelihood that we could be set to add another option to our ranks.

With this in mind, it could well be perfect timing for Bissouma to be ready to move on from the Amex, with 90min claiming that he has told his current club that he now wants to leave, and I’m sure I wouldn’t be alone in wanting him to line up alongside Thomas Partey at the base of the midfield for next term.

The same report also claims that Man United had held an interest in his signature previously, and it wouldn’t be too big of a shock if they was to look at strengthening in that area of the team this summer also.

Patrick