Boost for Arsenal as target’s club eyes striker replacement

Arsenal are believed to be keen on Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, and his club are now claimed to be considering a move to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United.

We are believed to be closing in on a deal to sign Gabriel Jesus this summer, but we are still believed to be keen on adding another forward, and it could well be a huge statement of intent if we was to land the Nigerian also.

Napoli appear to be eyeing a deal to sign Ronaldo this summer, with the Red Devils having failed to secure Champions League football, and with the Portuguese superstar claimed to have requested a move away from the club.

Selling their current striker would go a long way to covering the expenses needed to land CR7, and I would love for us to snap up the former Lille goalscorer.

It remains to be seen whether we will in fact be in the hunt for another striker after we wrap up Jesus’s deal, but this could well open the door for him to leave, and it could be possible that he could even play against us with Newcastle and Manchester United also linked with potential deals.

Patrick

