Boost for Arsenal as target’s manager admits ‘realistic’ chance of January exit

Club Brugge manager Philippe Clement has openly admitted that there is a ‘realistic’ chance of Noa Lang leaving the club come January.

The 22 year-old made his debut for the Netherlands during the international break and put on a spectacle, albeit against one of the minnows of the continent.

Lang’s performance against Gibraltar did highlight his amazing attacking abilities regardless, and will not have done any harm to the interest being shown in him, having thoroughly impressed with Club Brugge since joining 12 months ago.

The Dutch forward has four goals and four assists so far this season from his 13 appearances in all competitions, while he was in blistering form last term also, with 22 goal contributions from only 24 Jupiler League outings, as well as a goal and an assist from his six Champions League matches.

Arsenal are now believed to be considering a move for the young and exciting attacker, and his manager Clement admits that a January exit could well be on the horizon.

“I’m realistic when it comes to things like this,” Clement admitted to Voetbal. “If there’s an impossible-to-refuse offer for him, we won’t be able to stop him in January.

“I’d rather he finish the season, win a title and be important. But we’ll see what happens in January.”

The same publication has previously claimed that the two clubs are currently around 10 million euros away in their valuation of Lang however, but with over two months until the winter window opens, I struggle to believe any talks will be held just yet.

