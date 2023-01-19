Boost for Arsenal as their 25-year-old target favours a free transfer

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their pursuit of Youri Tielemans as the Belgian now is set to leave Leicester City as a free agent.

Tielemans has been one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League over the last few seasons, which has prompted Arsenal to become interested in him.

The Gunners surprisingly did not sign the Belgian in the summer and opted for an unsuccessful pursuit of Douglas Luiz.

Fans also expected them to make a January effort to land the midfielder, but a report on The Sun reveals Tielemans is more likely to leave as a free agent in the summer.

This means Arsenal will save money in transfer fees when they add him to their squad at the end of the season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tielemans has been one of the finest midfielders in European football in the last few seasons and Arsenal will sign a top player if he joins them.

However, there would be competition for his signature because many other clubs have an interest in the former AS Monaco man.

This means we will be smart to start our pursuit of his signature now so that we can steal a march on the other clubs interested in moving for him.

———————————————

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

WATCH – A funny and interesting review of the Arsenal Women’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea from an Irish perspective! From DUBLIN ARSENAL