Boost for Arsenal as their Brazilian talent wants to play in the Premier League

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to sign Fluminense midfielder Andre after he admitted that he follows the Premier League and wants to play in the competition.

Andre has been one of the finest midfielders in Brazil in the last year and is key to the team that has qualified for the Club World Cup by becoming South American champions.

In the summer, he was very close to a move to Liverpool, who were desperate for new midfielders, but the move never materialised.

This offered Arsenal the chance to join the race and compete with Liverpool for his signature.

The Gunners are keen to get it sorted and could make an approach next month. They have been handed a boost as Andre admits he dreams of playing in England.

He said, as quoted by Express Sport:

“I watch the Premier League and it’s a big dream to play there.

“I’m focused on finishing the season with Fluminense and realising our own dream of winning the Club World Cup. But my dream is clear, to be a Premier League player.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Andre has been one of the finest midfielders around Brazil in the last year and will feel very comfortable playing for us as one of the top clubs in Europe.

