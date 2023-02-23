Arsenal given a significant boost in their pursuit of Declan Rice

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to add Declan Rice to their squad in the summer as a new report reveals the midfielder likes Mikel Arteta.

Rice is a sought-after player and Arsenal’s first advantage is that he is a London boy and would want to stay in the city if he had a chance.

The Gunners have now been handed a further boost with Football Insider revealing the England international admires Mikel Arteta and would love to work with the Spanish manager.

He likes how the ex-midfielder has transformed the north London side and wants to be a part of the success there.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arteta has done a superb job at the Emirates and his CV will attract new clubs and players will consider him while thinking about their next move.

Several top clubs in the country will want Rice at the end of this season, but if the work of Arteta attracts him, the ball is in our court now and we must ensure we take full advantage of that to add him to the group by the end of the term.

If we fail to do so, someone else will and we must not wait until the transfer window swings open before we start probing what it would take to seal the deal.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

WATCH – Our Irish friends from the Arsenal Supporters Club DublinArsenal have made another podcast discussing our superb comeback against Aston Villa- It’s a great listen!

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids