Boost for Arsenal as their target can leave on loan in January

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their pursuit of Joao Felix, as the attacker could leave Atletico Madrid as early as January.

He has fallen out with his manager Diego Simeone, and now they want to offload him to save money and invest in a forward who will better suit his boss’ system in Madrid.

Several clubs want to add him to their squad, but Arsenal is keen to win the race for his signature. They have now been handed a boost as a report via The Sun reveals Felix will be available for transfer in the January window.

The report claims the attacker can leave Atleti if any suitor pays an initial loan fee worth £8 million, an amount that might not be a problem for Arsenal to pay.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Felix is an amazing player, and this report hands Arsenal an excellent chance to see if he suits them before making a permanent move for him.

If we sign him on loan in January, we could use the second half of the season to determine if he is worth buying. We can make a permanent offer for his signature if he does well.

However, if he flops, we have a good reason to dump the idea of making a move for him at the end of the term.