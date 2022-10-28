Boost for Arsenal as their target could be sold for €30m

Arsenal has been handed a boost after a report reveals they could get Cody Gakpo cheaper than the price quoted for them in the summer.

The Netherlands international was close to leaving PSV before the last transfer window closed and several clubs were linked with a move for him.

If he had agreed to leave, he could have been on the books of Leeds United or Manchester United, who also wanted to sign him.

However, he stayed put and that handed Arsenal another chance to get their man when the transfer window reopens.

A report on Telegraaf now claims the Netherlands side will accept an offer of around 30m euros in the January transfer window.

It claims PSV has financial problems and is urgently in need of a cash influx, which is expected to come from the sale of players.

Gakpo is one of their most valuable stars and they are prepared to offload him for the right price.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Gakpo is one of the finest wingers around and proved he is a top player in the matches against us.

We could easily pay the 30m euros PSV wants in the next transfer window and the other clubs could also have that amount to spend.

We must begin the work to convince him to join us now if we are serious about adding him to our squad.

