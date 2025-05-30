Boost for Arsenal as their target does not want a Saudi move

Mohammed Kudus is widely regarded as one of the finest attackers currently playing in the Premier League, and he has featured on Arsenal’s shopping list for some time. The Gunners are actively seeking players who can improve the squad, particularly in attack, where new faces are expected to arrive ahead of the next season.

With Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, Arsenal boasts an attacking line-up that many other clubs can only aspire to match. Nevertheless, the club is far from complacent and has clear plans to strengthen its offensive options when the new term begins.

Kudus as a Potential Addition

Kudus is among the players Arsenal believes would add significant quality to their group, and recent developments have provided a boost to those ambitions. Clubs in Saudi Arabia have reportedly shown interest in the Ghanaian attacker, but according to Football Insider, Kudus has informed West Ham that he does not wish to leave Europe just yet.

This is encouraging news for Arsenal, who can be more confident if they decide to pursue a move for the West Ham player. Kudus has consistently demonstrated his ability and skill while playing for a smaller club like West Ham, suggesting that he could thrive even more at Arsenal.

Challenges in Securing Kudus

Despite his obvious talent, securing Kudus’s signature will not be straightforward. West Ham is unlikely to part with him easily, and the transfer is expected to come at a considerable cost. The Gunners will need to be prepared to meet West Ham’s valuation if they are to succeed in signing the Ghanaian.

Kudus’s potential arrival would represent a major reinforcement to Arsenal’s attack, adding creativity and flair to an already impressive front line. As the club prepares for the upcoming season, the pursuit of players like Kudus underscores their commitment to competing at the highest level and building a squad capable of challenging for major honours.

