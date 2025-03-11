Boost for Arsenal as their target has prioritised a Premier League move

Arsenal have received a significant boost in their pursuit of a new striker, as Viktor Gyökeres is now keen on returning to the Premier League.

The Swedish forward has emerged as one of the primary targets for the Gunners, and the club have been monitoring his progress closely over the past few months.

With Arsenal determined to sign a top-class striker in the summer, Sporting CP suspect that this could be Gyökeres’ final season with them. The Portuguese side is already preparing for the possibility of losing its star striker at the end of the campaign.

As the season nears its conclusion, Arsenal are expected to intensify its efforts to secure a top-quality centre-forward. The need for a prolific goal scorer has become evident, and Gyökeres has impressed with his performances in Portugal, attracting the attention of several elite clubs.

However, Arsenal are not the only team keen on signing the 26-year-old. Premier League rivals Liverpool and Manchester City have also been linked with a move for him, setting up what could be a fierce transfer battle in the summer window.

A report from Sport Witness claims that Gyökeres has set his sights on a return to the English top flight, making a move to the Premier League highly likely. This revelation provides a significant boost for Arsenal as it increases their chances of landing the prolific striker.

Gyökeres has established himself as one of the most sought-after strikers in European football, and signing him would be a major statement from the Gunners. His goalscoring ability, physicality, and link-up play make him an ideal candidate to lead Arsenal’s attack.

However, securing his signature will not be easy, as Sporting CP are expected to demand a hefty transfer fee. The Portuguese club are known for driving hard bargains, and Arsenal must be prepared to invest heavily if they wish to bring Gyökeres to the Emirates Stadium.

If the Gunners are willing to spend big in the upcoming transfer window, they could not only secure Gyökeres’ services but also strengthen other key areas of their squad in their quest to challenge for silverware next season.