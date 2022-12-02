Boost for Arsenal as their target is set to be a free agent

Arsenal target Omar Marmoush is set to leave Wolfsburg at the end of this season as a free agent.

The Egyptian has been on the radar of the Gunners for some time now, according to The Sun, as he proves to be a key player for his present employers.

They have been keen on ensuring he extends his stay with them because he is one of their top talents.

However, it seems that will not be the case because he does not look interested and that is a major boost to Arsenal’s chances of landing him.

Wolfsburger Allgemeine Zeitung now reports the 23-year-old could be sold in January if a suitable offer comes through, which will almost certainly be for a cut price.

But the player is more interested in running down his contract and picking his next home from the many clubs looking to sign him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Marmoush has had a great time in the Bundesliga and seems to desire a new challenge, which the Premier League can present.

At Arsenal, he will play with players who are much better than what he has been used to playing with and that might help him to develop even further and become much better than he is now.

It will be interesting to see if we add him to our squad in January or wait and sign him for free at the end of this season.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

England training from Qatar, Saka and Ramsdale in action ahead of Senegal showdown

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids