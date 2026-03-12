Boost for Arsenal as their target is unhappy at Newcastle United

Arsenal have reportedly received a boost in their pursuit of Anthony Gordon as speculation continues to link the Newcastle United attacker with a possible move at the end of the season.

Gordon has established himself as one of Newcastle’s most influential players and continues to demonstrate why he is regarded as one of the most exciting talents in English football. His performances in domestic competitions and the Champions League have further enhanced his reputation, particularly as he has shown an ability to perform well against top-level opponents.

The winger’s pace, direct style, and attacking threat have made him a key figure for Newcastle. Because of his importance to the squad, the club have previously been reluctant to entertain offers for the player.

Newcastle Reluctant to Sell Key Player

Newcastle United are known for being protective of its leading stars, and convincing them to part with a major player is rarely straightforward. In the past, Arsenal have struggled to persuade the Magpies to sell important members of their squad.

Despite that history, Arsenal remain keen to bring Gordon to the Emirates Stadium. The club are believed to see him as a player capable of strengthening their attacking options and adding further quality to the squad.

Interest in Gordon is not limited to Arsenal. Several other clubs are monitoring his situation, including Liverpool, which could lead to strong competition if he becomes available on the transfer market.

Transfer Speculation Ahead of Summer Window

With multiple teams reportedly interested, any potential transfer is unlikely to be inexpensive. Newcastle would be expected to demand a significant fee for a player who has become central to their plans.

However, recent developments could influence the situation. According to Football Insider, Gordon is now believed to be unhappy at Newcastle, raising the possibility that he may consider seeking a move during the summer transfer window.

If that proves to be the case, Arsenal could attempt to take advantage of the situation as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of the next campaign.