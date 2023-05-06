Boost for Arsenal as their target wants a Premier League move

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to sign Moussa Diaby at the end of this season, with the Frenchman reportedly favouring a move to England.

Diaby has been one of the finest wingers in Europe in the last few seasons and continues to do well when he plays for Bayer Leverkusen.

His performances have now caught the attention of Real Madrid, which means Arsenal will struggle to add him to their squad.

Madrid is the dream club for most players, but a report on Sports Bild reveals Diaby does not seem interested in joining them. Instead, the winger will likely move to a Premier League side as he has established contact with some clubs already.

Arsenal faces competition from the likes of Chelsea and Newcastle United for his signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Diaby is an exciting winger to watch and the attacker could make us much stronger if we add him to our group.

It remains unclear if we will win the race, but his preference to move to England has handed us a huge advantage.

If we fail to land him and another Premier League side does, we will only have ourselves to blame.

