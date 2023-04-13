Boost for Arsenal as their target wants a Premier League move

Sacha Boey has emerged as a serious transfer target for Arsenal in recent weeks and the defender could get his dream move to the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta’s men have had a good season, but they will still bolster the group at the end of the campaign.

Ben White has been their first choice right back and Takehiro Tomiyasu plays as his deputy, but the latter keeps missing matches because of different injuries, which has been a problem.

Boey could replace him and Arsenal’s chance of landing the Frenchman has been given a boost.

Speaking about his future recently, he tells Tuttomercatoweb that his dream remains to play in the Premier League.

The Galatasaray man said: “My dream remains the Premier League, like most players. And then it’s a league that fits well with my aggressive style of play. I like the Bundesliga too. There are fullbacks who push, play throw-ins, fight. I think I’ve grown defensively but I’m missing attacking numbers a bit,”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Boey is still just 22, which is the perfect age for us as we look to refresh our players and ensure the squad has the right mindset.

However, we might have to offload Tomiyasu to add him to the group because he would not want to be a third choice at the Emirates.