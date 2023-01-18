Boost for Arsenal as their target wants to move to a club that can win silverware

Arsenal has been handed a major boost in their bid to bolster their squad this month with some new players.

Mikel Arteta’s side has just lost out to Chelsea in the race to sign Mykhailo Mudryk and they will be keen to ensure they can get another player through the door.

One man who has been on their radar over the last few months is Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as the Lazio midfielder approaches the end of his current deal at the Serie A club.

He has 18 months left on his current agreement and has not been keen to sign an extension with them.

A report on Corriere dello Sport insists the midfielder is very likely to leave the Italians because he is looking to move to a club where he can win trophies.

Arsenal tops the league standing in England now and could end the season with at least one trophy, so they are in a good place to convince him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Milinkovic-Savic has a terrific reputation in Serie A and the midfielder could be a good addition to our squad.

But we must not be complacent in our chase because several suitors want the Serbian and the club that shows it wants him the most will win the race.

