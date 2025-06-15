Boost for Arsenal as their target wants to play in London

João Pedro has emerged as a player who may be ready for a new challenge after a productive season with Brighton. While the Seagulls remain an ambitious and well-run club, Pedro’s form has raised the possibility that he could be poised for a move to a side competing at a higher level.

Brighton have built a strong reputation for identifying and developing emerging talent. Over the past few seasons, they have generated substantial income by nurturing relatively unknown players and selling them on at a profit. Despite not being part of the Premier League’s traditional top six, they have become a respected team capable of pushing for European qualification.

Arsenal monitoring Pedro as an option

Arsenal have shown an interest in several Brighton players over recent years and are now being linked with João Pedro. The 23-year-old Brazilian scored ten goals and provided six assists in 27 league appearances last season. His performances have attracted attention, even though he is not believed to be among the club’s primary striker targets at this stage.

A report from Chronicle Live indicates that Pedro is open to a move this summer and would prefer to join a London-based club. This detail could place Arsenal in a favourable position should they decide to pursue the player more seriously. Given his age and skill set, he may be viewed as a useful addition to bolster the attacking unit, particularly in terms of depth and rotational options.

A versatile addition with potential value

Pedro may not arrive at the Emirates as the first-choice striker, but he could still play a meaningful role. His versatility and ability to contribute both goals and assists would be valuable in a team aiming to challenge for major honours on multiple fronts. While Arsenal are likely to focus on signing a proven central striker, Pedro’s profile makes him an attractive secondary option who could fit into Mikel Arteta’s evolving squad.

As the transfer window progresses, his situation is one to keep an eye on, especially if the club looks to add more attacking depth with players already proven in the Premier League.

